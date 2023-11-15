PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
19-year-old, 2 juveniles charged in shooting into residences, vehicles

The shootings occurred in retaliation to a robbery earlier in the day
Akarrie Bunton
Akarrie Bunton(Cabarrus County Sherriff's Office)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old and two juveniles have been charged in connection with a shooting from September 2023 according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office stated that they received multiple 911 calls on Sept. 1 stating multiple shots were fired in the Cabarrus Woos Subdivision located off Rocky River Road.

When deputies responded they discovered that three residences and three vehicles had been hit by gunfire. No one was injured as a result of the shooting according to officials.

During their investigation deputies stated that the shootings took place for retaliation to a robbery that occurred earlier that day. The sheriff’s office stated that the three suspects were careless shooting innocent victims’ homes without regard for public safety.

Akarrie Bunton and two juveniles have been charged in this investigation officials said.

Bunton is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm and two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

The two juveniles were charged with assault with a deadly weapon, injury to person’s property, discharging a weapon into an occupied property, possession of a handgun by a minor, and going armed to the terror of the public.

The investigation is on-going.

