Woman identified in northeast Charlotte shooting, suspect in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman is dead and another person was injured after a shooting in northeast Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened along West Sugar Creek Road near Reagan Drive just before 5 p.m.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the victim as Keia Garnett, 34.

Officers with the North Tyron Division arrested Shikeem Sands, 23, in connection with the shooting death of Garnett. Sands was transported to the Law Enforcement Center in Uptown.

Sands was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murders, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Shikeem Sands (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

A man was treated for minor injuries, according to officials.

CRIME: 100+ traffic violations issued over 4 hours in Cabarrus County, sheriff says

The investigation is ongoing, No further information was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call 704-432-TIPS and ask to speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online or by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.