PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

U.S. Deputy Sec. of Education visiting 3 Charlotte schools

Watch the news conference in the video above.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education is in Charlotte on a “Raise the Bar: Lead the World” school visit, according to a news release.

Cindy Marten is visiting three schools in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district Tuesday and discussing how they can continue to promote academic excellence and prepare students for global competitiveness, the release stated.

Marten is scheduled to hold a 2:30 p.m. news conference at Matthews Elementary School.

Watch the news conference in the video above.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened along West Sugar Creek Road near Reagan Drive.
Woman identified in northeast Charlotte shooting, suspect in custody
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
The initiative took place between 12 and 4 p.m.
Sheriff: 100+ traffic violations issued over 4 hours in Cabarrus County
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
The incident happened around 2 a.m.
CMPD: Man killed in triple shooting near uptown Charlotte identified

Latest News

Generic school bus photo
Charlotte school bus driver charged with going off route, leaving kids on bus
Commission says North Carolina sports betting likely won’t begin in January
2 Stanly County men sentenced in 2021 armed robberies
The incident happened around 3 a.m. at the restaurant on Business Highway 16.
Suspects wanted after Dunkin’ drive-thru window shattered in Lincoln County