U.S. Deputy Sec. of Education visiting 3 Charlotte schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education is in Charlotte on a “Raise the Bar: Lead the World” school visit, according to a news release.

Cindy Marten is visiting three schools in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district Tuesday and discussing how they can continue to promote academic excellence and prepare students for global competitiveness, the release stated.

Marten is scheduled to hold a 2:30 p.m. news conference at Matthews Elementary School.

Watch the news conference in the video above.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.