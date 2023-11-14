PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Troopers: 72-year-old woman killed in head-on Taylorsville collision

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed after a collision in Alexander County Tuesday afternoon, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Sharon Carson Lackey, 72, of Hiddenite, succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. along NC 16 near Fairgrounds Road.

Troopers say Lackey was traveling north on the highway, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a Silverado traveling southbound. She was partially ejected.

The driver of the Silverado was not injured.

NC 16 was closed for about one hour during the investigation. No charges will be filed in the case, officials said.

