‘This marks a significant step’: City of Charlotte seeks new company to run CATS bus operations

National Express Transit emerged as a likely candidate to earn the next contract.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For months WBTV Investigates reporter David Hodges has been investigating the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS), from issues involving violent encounters, to safety inspections and driver shortages.

WBTV investigations have repeatedly uncovered serious violations and have prompted policy and leadership changes.

Now, it appears the City of Charlotte is ready for a new company to oversee its bus system.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, interim CATS CEO Brent Cagle updated leaders on the transit system, specifically the search for a new company to run the city’s bus operations.

RATP Dev currently runs the bus system, but they have reportedly not entered a bid to continue.

It was not until a WBTV investigation in July 2022 that most city leaders were even aware the private contractor was running Charlotte’s bus system. The city renewed the RATP Dev contract early last year. It runs through February 2024.

On Monday, it appeared likely that a company called National Express Transit will get the contract. The company already runs bus systems in Greensboro, Durham and Charleston.

“This marks a significant step in the overall process of moving us out of the depths of the issues of CATS,” city councilmember Ed Driggs said during the meeting.

City Council is expected to vote on the deal in two weeks.

