PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Suspects wanted after Dunkin’ drive-thru window shattered in Lincoln County

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at the restaurant on Business Highway 16.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. at the restaurant on Business Highway 16.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. at the restaurant on Business Highway 16.(Dunkin')
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A Dunkin’ in Lincoln County was broken into on Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at the restaurant on Business Highway 16 in Denver.

Deputies say a rock was thrown through the window of the drive-thru to get in after the suspects failed to get in through the front doors.

Reports stated that the glass was scattered about the floor from the window.

Authorities do not know how much money was taken during the break-in.

ALSO READ: ‘Not easy to watch’: CMPD responds to viral video of officer striking woman in Steele Creek

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 732-9050.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened along West Sugar Creek Road near Reagan Drive.
Woman identified in northeast Charlotte shooting, suspect in custody
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
The initiative took place between 12 and 4 p.m.
Sheriff: 100+ traffic violations issued over 4 hours in Cabarrus County
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
The incident happened around 2 a.m.
CMPD: Man killed in triple shooting near uptown Charlotte identified

Latest News

Generic school bus photo
Charlotte school bus driver charged with going off route, leaving kids on bus
Commission says North Carolina sports betting likely won’t begin in January
Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools buses pass each other near Turning Point Academy in Charlotte.
U.S. Deputy Sec. of Education visiting 3 Charlotte schools
2 Stanly County men sentenced in 2021 armed robberies