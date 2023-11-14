Suspects wanted after Dunkin’ drive-thru window shattered in Lincoln County

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A Dunkin’ in Lincoln County was broken into on Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at the restaurant on Business Highway 16 in Denver.

Deputies say a rock was thrown through the window of the drive-thru to get in after the suspects failed to get in through the front doors.

Reports stated that the glass was scattered about the floor from the window.

Authorities do not know how much money was taken during the break-in.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 732-9050.

