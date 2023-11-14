Suspect arrested after double shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - 23-year-old Shakeen Sands is charged in the shooting along West Sugar Creek Road that took the life of 34-year-old Keia Javon Garnett.

So far police have not told us what they believe led to the gunfire.

Word spread quickly along the West Sugar Creek corridor after an arrest in a deadly double shooting that happened just after 5 p.m. Monday night.

Calls of multiple people shot had police racing to the scene. They tell us two people were shot.

Detectives say Garnett died from her injuries. Medic took the other victim to the hospital with minor wounds. In an attempt to track down the shooter, police were quick to ask businesses for any surveillance video they could get their hands on.

“Any business around here that does have camera footage or anything we will look into that and see if we can use everything that we possibly can.” a police officer stated Monday night.

Fortunately for investigators, businesses around the area are blanketed with video cameras, including a trailer right across the street from the scene that can capture multiple images from several different angles.

The manager at the gas station where all of this happened tells WBTV’s Ron Lee their system also captured shots of the ensuing gunfire, which were quickly collected by detectives. Those images most likely helped police track down and Sands, who’s facing charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by felon and discharging that weapon.

“It’s a kinda good place but a lot of stuff happens here.”

Jadan Fields hasn’t even broken into his teenage years, but has already seen a lot. His mother tells me they’re thinking about moving because of what’s happening to the neighborhood.

“It’s not very cool what happened over there, there’s too much violence in the area. I think it could go down.” he said.

Police tell us they quickly found Sands and took him into custody.

“It happens over here all the time.”

Mack Hooper knows these streets well having lived in the area for years. He says things were looking up for the neighborhood…for a while at least.

“Everybody thinks it’s getting better around here. Not really, that’s not the case.”

Sands was assigned a public defender and given no bond.

