Rock Hill mother sentenced to 30 years in prison for child’s death

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A Rock Hill mother standing trial for murdering her 4-year-old child will spend the next 30 years in prison.

Jackleen Mullen was sentenced on charges of homicide by child abuse and aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse, according to information from the York County Solicitor’s Office.

She was sentenced to 30 years for homicide by child abuse, a count that carried a sentence from 20 years to life, according to the solicitor’s office. The 10-year sentence for aiding and abetting will run concurrent to the 30 years.

Mullen will not be eligible for release until she serves at least 22 years behind bars.

Rock Hill Police said Mullen killed the little girl in May 2020.

The child, named India, had special needs, and when investigators asked Mullen where the girl was, she told them she was staying with family in North Carolina. Further investigation revealed that that was not true.

Her body was later found in a dresser drawer at a home on Gentle Breeze Lane in Rock Hill.

Mullen also faced charges in 2016 when the same child tested positive for cocaine after being born at just 26 weeks.

