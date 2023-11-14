Medic: At least 1 killed in south Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least one person was killed in a south Charlotte crash on Monday night, officials confirmed.

The crash happened on Rea Road near Blakeney Greens Boulevard just before midnight, Medic said.

It is unclear exactly how many people were killed or if anyone else was hurt.

Officials have not yet said what led up to the crash.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

