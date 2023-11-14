PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Medic: At least 1 killed in south Charlotte crash

The crash happened on Rea Road near Blakeney Greens Boulevard.
At least one person was killed in a crash on Rea Road near Blakeney Greens Boulevard.
At least one person was killed in a crash on Rea Road near Blakeney Greens Boulevard.(Source: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least one person was killed in a south Charlotte crash on Monday night, officials confirmed.

The crash happened on Rea Road near Blakeney Greens Boulevard just before midnight, Medic said.

It is unclear exactly how many people were killed or if anyone else was hurt.

Officials have not yet said what led up to the crash.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

