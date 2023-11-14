PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Longtime philanthropists named Grand Marshals of Rowan Co. parade

Fred and Alice Stanback will serve as Grand Marshals for the 'Tis The Season Spectacular.
Fred and Alice Stanback will serve as Grand Marshals for the 'Tis The Season Spectacular.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Renowned local philanthropists Fred and Alice Stanback have been named Grand Marshals for the 2023 ‘Tis The Season Spectacular in Spencer and Salisbury.

“Their generous and caring spirits are evident in all they do for our community,” parade organizers Shari Graham and Hen Henderlite said.

This year’s parade will be held Wednesday, November 22, 2023.The holiday parade will follow the route of main street through Spencer and Salisbury’s historic downtowns. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. in Downtown Spencer and reach Downtown Salisbury at 3 p.m.

The parade will present musical acts, floats and more.

The parade festivities will continue at Bell Tower Green with the community tree lighting, street performers, food/beer trucks, and of course - Santa! This year’s main band is Too Much Sylvia!

The community is invited to participate and enjoy the parade by filling the sidewalks and our new Bell Tower Green park as we celebrate the beginning of another beautiful holiday season in Rowan County.

Tickets for reserved seating may be purchased online for both Spencer and Salisbury reserved seating sections beginning Tuesday, September 5th through Friday, November 17th, until 5pm.

Learn more at this link.

