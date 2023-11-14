PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Livingstone College receives anonymous gift of $1 million

Dr. Anthony J. Davis recently announced the $1 million gift to the college.(Livingstone College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Livingstone College president announced recently that the college had received a gift of $1 million from an anonymous donor.

According to Dr. Anthony J. Davis, president of the college, this contribution marks the largest individual donation from a non-alumnus in the college’s history. Davis explained that the gift will provide a significant boost to the institution’s ongoing mission to educate, equip, and empower students to compete and contribute in a global context with confidence and competence.

Davis expressed gratitude for what he described as an extraordinary act of philanthropy.

“This is the most significant unrestricted individual gift the college has received from a non-alumni donor,” Dr. Davis continued, “I hope this will inspire others to support the mission, vision, and upward trajectory and give to Livingstone College in the future.”

In his second year as president of Livingstone, Davis hopes the donation will serve as a catalyst for other donors to consider supporting Livingstone College philanthropically. During Homecoming 2023, Davis challenged Alumni and Friends to Match The Million and launched the Who Ya Wit Campaign.

Davis said, “If a non-alumnus could do this for our alma mater, the least we can do as alumni and friends is pool our resources and Match the Million.”

Davis also said this allows the college to allocate the funds strategically to expand scholarship opportunities while addressing challenges related to campus infrastructure.

For more information about Livingstone College and how to contribute, please visit www.livingstone.edu.

