‘It’s getting worse’: Charlotte leaders targeting truck drivers after illegal parking fines raised

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Charlotte is cracking down on people who block bike lanes, the street car and loading zones.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, there was a big focus on tractor-trailers parking illegally, sometimes in residential neighborhoods. While higher fines were approved, there was concern that the increased penalties might not make an impact on truck drivers.

The council voted to change the city ordinance and raised the fine for illegal parking from $25 to $100. The increased fine now marks the highest in the state.

Throughout the meeting, there was discussion about how the policy would be policed and how many people actually pay the fines. Leaders plan to review those numbers quarterly and may look into raising the fines even higher for commercial trucks.

“The problem of commercial parking throughout the city, it’s getting worse day by day. Especially in our intersections,” councilmember Malcolm Graham said. “I’m not sure a $100 fine is a deterrent for that to stop that behavior.”

For community members concerned with illegal parking, it can be reported using the “CLT Plus” app.

