PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Invasive ticks are expanding in the US, researchers say

FILE - Researchers say an invasive tick species is expanding in the U.S.
FILE - Researchers say an invasive tick species is expanding in the U.S.(John Tann / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Asian longhorned ticks are spreading across the United States.

Researchers said the invasive species arrived in the Western Hemisphere in 2017, but they are now sounding the alarm after three cows in Ohio died from tens of thousands of bites.

According to an analysis published in the Journal of Medical Entomology, scientists gathered nearly 10,000 ticks in just 90 minutes at the cow pasture.

In addition to Ohio, the invasive species has been spotted in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Researchers say the ticks can reproduce quickly, hide in tall grass and survive in harsh conditions.

It is still unclear whether they can pass diseases to humans, but they appear to be less attracted to human skin.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened along West Sugar Creek Road near Reagan Drive.
Woman identified in northeast Charlotte shooting, suspect in custody
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
The initiative took place between 12 and 4 p.m.
Sheriff: 100+ traffic violations issued over 4 hours in Cabarrus County
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
The incident happened around 2 a.m.
CMPD: Man killed in triple shooting near uptown Charlotte identified

Latest News

The site of a fire is seen under Interstate 10, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. Los...
Fire-damaged Los Angeles freeway to take 3 to 5 weeks to repair, California governor says
The incident happened along West Sugar Creek Road near Reagan Drive.
Woman identified in northeast Charlotte shooting, suspect in custody
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Arrest made in death of hockey player who suffered fatal injury in game
Maxine Helbling celebrated her 106th birthday November 8.
Woman celebrating 106th birthday reminisces about her love of dancing
WBTV News at Noon
CMPD responds to video of officer striking woman in Steele Creek