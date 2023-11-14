Interception! Corrections officers nab football filled with contraband tossed into prison yard

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say the intended receiver of a football loaded with contraband was not able to make the play after corrections officers made a key interception.

According to the report, sometime overnight, an unknown person threw a football over the fence at 1245 Camp Rd. at Piedmont Correctional Institution. The football contained 120 grams of marijuana, cigarettes, and a phone.

Prison officials found the football and notified the police. Prison officials sent the phone off to Raleigh for analysis while the Salisbury police crime lab seized the rest for forensic processing.

No suspects are known as this time, and police say they don’t know who was the intended wide receiver.

