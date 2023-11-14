PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Getting a taste if Thanksgiving with the Turkey Dinner Pie

Thoughtful Baking Co. Shows off one of their Thanksgiving classics
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With Thanksgiving just around the corner, people are starting to prepare for the family feasts now.

Thoughtful Baking Co. Looks to help alleviate some of that holiday stress with some signature Thanksgiving pies of their own.

Orders can be placed on their website or picked up at a few locations: the Matthews Farmers Market on Nov. 21 or the Regional Farmers Market on Nov. 22.

Chef Mary Jayne Wilson of Thoughtful Baking Co. Joined QC Life to show their popular Turkey Dinner Pot Pie.

