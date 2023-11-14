I-85 reopened after crash backs up traffic in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash on I-85 is backing up traffic in northwest Charlotte on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on the southbound side near the Rozzelles Ferry Road exit around 8:45 a.m., the NC Department on Transportation (NCDOT) said.

NCDOT said the left three lanes were closed near the exit, but have since been reopened.

Officials initially said the roadway was expected to reopen around 11:45 a.m., although it opened shortly after 9 a.m.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

