PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

I-85 reopened after crash backs up traffic in northwest Charlotte

The crash happened near the Rozzelles Ferry Road exit.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash on I-85 is backing up traffic in northwest Charlotte on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on the southbound side near the Rozzelles Ferry Road exit around 8:45 a.m., the NC Department on Transportation (NCDOT) said.

NCDOT said the left three lanes were closed near the exit, but have since been reopened.

Officials initially said the roadway was expected to reopen around 11:45 a.m., although it opened shortly after 9 a.m.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened along West Sugar Creek Road near Reagan Drive.
One dead, one injured after northeast Charlotte shooting, police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
The initiative took place between 12 and 4 p.m.
Sheriff: 100+ traffic violations issued over 4 hours in Cabarrus County
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
The incident happened around 2 a.m.
CMPD: Man killed in triple shooting near uptown Charlotte identified

Latest News

Neighbors look into solutions as trucks keep parking on Charlotte streets
‘It’s getting worse’: Charlotte leaders targeting truck drivers after illegal parking fines raised
The initiative took place between 12 and 4 p.m.
Sheriff: 100+ traffic violations issued over 4 hours in Cabarrus County
WBTV News at Noon
CMPD: Victim identified after being struck by train in Charlotte
The collision happened on Nov. 3.
CMPD: Victim identified after being struck by train in Charlotte