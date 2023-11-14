PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Commission says North Carolina sports betting likely won’t begin in January

Sports betting in North Carolina won’t begin in January, no start date given
(KSLA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — With licensing applications yet to be received and rules yet to be approved, legalized sports betting in North Carolina isn’t expected to begin in early January as the state’s new gambling laws permitted.

Legislation approved by the General Assembly this year said the North Carolina State Lottery Commission, which is tasked with regulating the new mobile and in-person sports gambling, has until next June 15 to launch the betting options. But the law said gambling could begin as soon as Jan. 8 — which is the date of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Commission members and staff said at its sports betting committee on Tuesday that meeting the January date was unworkable given all the activities that have yet to occur, WRAL-TV reported. No start date was identified.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened along West Sugar Creek Road near Reagan Drive.
Woman identified in northeast Charlotte shooting, suspect in custody
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
The initiative took place between 12 and 4 p.m.
Sheriff: 100+ traffic violations issued over 4 hours in Cabarrus County
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
The incident happened around 2 a.m.
CMPD: Man killed in triple shooting near uptown Charlotte identified

Latest News

Katie is already the winningest female racer in Hickory Motor Speedway history.
Katie Hettinger scores first Carolina Pro Late Model Series win
After earning an automatic bid in the 2023 Division I NCAA Men’s Soccer Championships,...
49ers earn automatic bid for 17th NCAA Tournament appearance; set to host High Point Thursday
It is such a sports cliché, but all of his hard work truly has paid off.
North Meck star Isaiah Evans signs with Duke
The Golden Bulls will face Fort Valley State University at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2023.
Johnson C. Smith University to play in Florida Beach Bowl