CMS leaders to vote on permanent name for South County Relief High School

Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill has recommended the name “Ballantyne Ridge High School.”
The school board will vote Tuesday on a permanent name for the South County Relief High School.
The school board will vote Tuesday on a permanent name for the South County Relief High School.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - School leaders will vote Tuesday night to name Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ new relief high school in the Ballantyne area.

The school, located on North Community House Road, has previously been referred to as the “South County Relief High School.” Last month, community leaders asked for the public’s help in finding a permanent name. On Tuesday, it will get that.

On the survey shared to the public in October, 10 potential names were given. For each name, an explanation for the options was provided.

Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, CMS Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill has made her recommendation: Ballantyne Ridge High School. The other two proposals in the running are Creekside High School and Reginald Hawkins High School.

“Ballantyne is an area of South Charlotte where the new school will be geographically located,” Dr. Hill’s recommendation read. “Ballantyne is a welcoming, vibrant place to live and attracts a diverse group of people from across the United States and around the world.”

Dr. Hill said the word “Ridge” was added into the name because the new school is on the outer edge of Ballantyne, and because the school sits on a geographic ridge near two adjacent creeks.

“Ballantyne Ridge High School would be a fitting name for the school that will include the children from this community and surrounding areas - a welcoming, diverse, vibrant community where all feel valued and included,” her recommendation concluded.

The 100-classroom school will relieve overcrowding at Ardrey Kell High, South Mecklenburg High and Myers Park High. The school is expected to open in August of next year.

CMS’s redistricting boundaries were approved by the school board in June.

More information on the relief school can be found here.

