‘Not easy to watch’: CMPD responds to viral video of officer striking woman in Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a viral video circulating social media that appears to show an officer punching a woman’s legs multiple times while she is on the ground.

The video was posted to Instagram on Monday and came after police said two people resisted arrest in the area of South Tryon Street and Arrowood Road in Steele Creek.

In a statement, CMPD said those people, a man and a woman, were smoking marijuana when officers approached them. As police got close to them, the woman allegedly punched an officer in the face. Police said the man was armed with a 9 mm pistol.

After the man and woman refused arrest, a “struggle” ensued, which led to one officer striking the woman’s thigh seven times with his knee before hitting her peroneal nerve ten times with a closed fist.

Police said the strikes came after “several repeated verbal commands” and that “stop resisting” was ordered several times.

“These are tense situations that have the potential to escalate quickly,” CMPD said in its statement. “Police use of force is never easy to watch. Officers are trained to strike large muscle groups in order to gain compliance during an arrest.”

Additionally, Chief Johnny Jennings issued a statement elaborating on his viewpoint.

“When individuals physically assault officer and refuse to comply with police, and when they resist arrest, officers must physically engage with them to safely take them into custody,” Jennings said. “I watched the body-worn camera footage and believe that it tells more of the story than what is circulating.”

The chief noted that state law does not allow him to release the body cam video but said that he has asked the department’s police attorney to file a court petition to share it with the public.

Please see my statement regarding the video circulating social media involving @CMPD officers: pic.twitter.com/rT6vgpe4Jg — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) November 14, 2023

CMPD said its Internal Affairs unit is investigating the incident. A police report revealed it happened just after 2 p.m. Monday.

Police said the man was eventually arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resist/obstruct/delay, and possession of marijuana. The woman was charged with assault on a government official, resist/delay/obstruct, and possession of marijuana.

