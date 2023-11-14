CMPD: Man killed, identified in south Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a south Charlotte crash on Monday night, officials confirmed.

The crash happened on Rea Road in the 9500 block near Blakeney Greens Boulevard around 9:10 p.m. according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department,

CMPD states that when officers arrived on scene they located a Ford Mustang damaged off the roadway and located the driver, Brett Birindelli, 22, who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said that Birindelli was traveling at a high-rate of speed and lost control of his vehicle and then veered off the highway and hit a brick structure. Birindelli was ejected from his vehicle, police say he was wearing his seatbelt.

