CMPD: Man killed, identified in south Charlotte crash

The crash happened on Rea Road near Blakeney Greens Boulevard.
At least one person was killed in a crash on Rea Road near Blakeney Greens Boulevard.
At least one person was killed in a crash on Rea Road near Blakeney Greens Boulevard.(Source: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a south Charlotte crash on Monday night, officials confirmed.

The crash happened on Rea Road in the 9500 block near Blakeney Greens Boulevard around 9:10 p.m. according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department,

CMPD states that when officers arrived on scene they located a Ford Mustang damaged off the roadway and located the driver, Brett Birindelli, 22, who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said that Birindelli was traveling at a high-rate of speed and lost control of his vehicle and then veered off the highway and hit a brick structure. Birindelli was ejected from his vehicle, police say he was wearing his seatbelt.

Related: 6-year-old dies after head-on crash in south Charlotte, police say

