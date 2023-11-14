Cloudy day ahead after chilly start to Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cooler weather is still in the forecast, but some bearable afternoons are on the way, despite chilly starts to the mornings.

Tuesday will not be as sunny as Monday, with clouds overhead most of the day. High temperatures will reach the mid-60s after starting out in the 40s.

On Wednesday and Thursday, some of the sunshine will start to return. Wednesday is forecast to be the chilliest day of the week, with highs right at 60s degrees. Highs Thursday will bounce back to the upper 60s.

Our next best chance for rain continues to be on Friday, as a cold front moves into the area. Those chances will continue into Saturday morning.

Highs this weekend will stay in the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

