PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte school bus driver charged with going off route, leaving kids on bus

CMS leaders did not disclose the incident, charges over two months
Generic school bus photo
Generic school bus photo(WBTV)
By Nick Ochsner
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver is facing nine counts of misdemeanor child abuse, accused of going off his school bus route, getting off the bus and leaving the kids in their seats with the engine running.

Court documents in the case show Mark Sherwood Foster faces nine counts of child abuse. One of the children on the bus, the warrant said, was Foster’s child.

According to the court records, the incident happened on September 19. The charges were issued on Oct. 14.

The warrant also said Foster left the door open while he left the bus.

It is not clear from the court records what Foster did when he got off the bus nor how long he was gone.

The incident has gone unreported until now. School leaders did not disclose the incident—nor the charges—prior to WBTV’s questions.

CMS Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill would not answer questions about the incident when asked at a planned press conference Tuesday afternoon.

“I am not having this conversation with you right now,” Hill said when questioned by WBTV Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner.

CMS Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill would not answer questions about the incident when asked at a planned press conference Tuesday afternoon.

WBTV could not immediately identify Foster’s attorney at press time.

This is the latest safety incident WBTV has uncovered involving a CMS bus. Earlier this year, WBTV uncovered three students who reported being sexually assaulted on a school bus and another student who was physically assaulted by a fellow student and dropped off the bus like normal, bleeding from the mouth.

WBTV Investigates: CMS student safety
Charlotte school leaders won’t answer question on student safety
Charlotte student dropped off at stop despite violent school-bus attack
Another 5-year-old CMS student reports sexual assault
Child reports being sexually assaulted on school bus. Her mom says CMS did nothing.

School leaders have refused to answer repeated questions from WBTV this year about student safety.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened along West Sugar Creek Road near Reagan Drive.
Woman identified in northeast Charlotte shooting, suspect in custody
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
The initiative took place between 12 and 4 p.m.
Sheriff: 100+ traffic violations issued over 4 hours in Cabarrus County
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
The incident happened around 2 a.m.
CMPD: Man killed in triple shooting near uptown Charlotte identified

Latest News

Commission says North Carolina sports betting likely won’t begin in January
Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools buses pass each other near Turning Point Academy in Charlotte.
U.S. Deputy Sec. of Education visiting 3 Charlotte schools
2 Stanly County men sentenced in 2021 armed robberies
The incident happened around 3 a.m. at the restaurant on Business Highway 16.
Suspects wanted after Dunkin’ drive-thru window shattered in Lincoln County