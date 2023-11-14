PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Apparent murder-suicide investigation underway in Rowan County

Press release says couple found deceased in garage of Old Concord Rd. home
Deputies responded to a garage at a residence on Old Concord Rd. on Monday night.
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say what appears to be a murder and suicide case is now under investigation in Rowan County.

According to the report, at 6:23 p.m. on Monday, deputies were called to 8900 Old Concord Road for a reported domestic dispute.

Investigators say the resident, 54-year-old Joseph Benjamin Zickafoose, was there with his wife, 51-year-old Melissa Kincaid Zickafoose.

Witnesses told deputies that the two had gone into a detached garage on the property together. The witness then called deputies after the two couldn’t be raised to come out of the garage, which was discovered to be locked.

Arriving officers forced their way inside and found the two deceased from gunshot wounds.

Investigating detectives are stating the case remains open, pending the findings of the medical examiner and complete review of the evidence recovered from the scene.

No additional details are being released at this time.

