Apparent murder-suicide investigation underway in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say what appears to be a murder and suicide case is now under investigation in Rowan County.

According to the report, at 6:23 p.m. on Monday, deputies were called to 8900 Old Concord Road for a reported domestic dispute.

Investigators say the resident, 54-year-old Joseph Benjamin Zickafoose, was there with his wife, 51-year-old Melissa Kincaid Zickafoose.

Witnesses told deputies that the two had gone into a detached garage on the property together. The witness then called deputies after the two couldn’t be raised to come out of the garage, which was discovered to be locked.

Arriving officers forced their way inside and found the two deceased from gunshot wounds.

Investigating detectives are stating the case remains open, pending the findings of the medical examiner and complete review of the evidence recovered from the scene.

No additional details are being released at this time.

