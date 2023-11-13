Tractor-trailer crash, diesel spill closes busy road in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a subsequent diesel spill has a busy road shut down in northeast Charlotte on Monday morning.

The crash happened on the outbound side of North Tryon Street near Tom Hunter Road.

Video from the scene showed the truck with U.S. Postal Service markings.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the road will be closed for several hours.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

Drivers in the area are asked to seek alternate routes. Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

