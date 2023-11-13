PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Tractor-trailer crash, diesel spill closes busy road in northeast Charlotte

The wreck happened on North Tryon Street near Tom Hunter Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:55 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a subsequent diesel spill has a busy road shut down in northeast Charlotte on Monday morning.

The crash happened on the outbound side of North Tryon Street near Tom Hunter Road.

Video from the scene showed the truck with U.S. Postal Service markings.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the road will be closed for several hours.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

Drivers in the area are asked to seek alternate routes. Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
The incident happened around 2 a.m.
CMPD: One killed in overnight triple shooting near Uptown Charlotte
Police responded to 225 West Martin Luther King Jr Blvd before 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Source: WBTV)
CMPD: Juvenile in custody after 2 seriously hurt in Uptown Charlotte shooting

Latest News

The crash happened on East Fourth Street.
Medic: 2 hurt in overnight collision on E. 4th St. in Charlotte
It’s not clear if two pedestrians were struck or if one of those patients is the driver.
Medic: 2 hurt in overnight collision on E. 4th St. in Charlotte
More than 2,000 people will participate in Saturday's Veterans Day parade in Uptown.
Salute to Veterans Parade returning to uptown Charlotte this weekend
The crash remains under investigation; no further information was released.
85-year-old woman killed in Hickory crash, police say