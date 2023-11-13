PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Toddler shot by sibling in Burke Co. improving, father says prayer leading to ‘amazing recovery’

Daniel Vines is continuing to improve after being shot in the head, according to his father.
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A 2-year-old boy who was accidentally shot in the head by his sibling in a church parking lot in Burke County last month is making an “amazing recovery,” according to his father.

Rev. Adam Vines, the 2-year-old’s father and pastor of the River Valley Baptist Church, told WBTV on Monday that little Daniel is doing well and may get to come home soon.

“He’s improving,” Vines said. “He is still at Levine, but he is out of ICU, he got out of there about a week, week and a half ago. He is now on the fourth floor where he is doing rehab and therapy. He will be there until the end of November or first of December.

There have been several milestones over the last few weeks, according to Vines.

“They’re still trying to get him to be able to stand on his own,” Vines added. “His voice is starting to get stronger. It was just barely a whisper when we first came here. We are not out of the woods yet but he’s getting better.”

The shooting happened on Sunday, Oct. 15, in the parking lot of the River Valley Baptist Church on Conley Bumgarner Road in Morganton shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The pastor said the weapon was in the back of his van and one of his sons got a hold of it and accidentally shot Daniel.

“It did go in behind his ear, but it went across the corner on the lower side instead of going through the brain,” Vines said at the time.

Church members say they’ve been praying constantly since the shooting.

“People have been amazing,” Vines said. “They’ve been showing us love and support from the night this happened. Prayer has been working. The doctors are amazed at how quickly he is recovering.”

So far, no charges have been filed in the case. At last check deputies said the case remained under investigation.

WBTV spoke to the pastor of that church. He said it was his gun and it was his son who was shot.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

