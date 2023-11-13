Sheriff: 100+ traffic violations issued over 4 hours in Cabarrus County

MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - Over 100 traffic violations were issued over four hours last Thursday in Cabarrus County, according to the sheriff’s office.

A multi-agency saturation patrol initiative between 12 and 4 p.m. on NC Highway 24/27 addressed traffic safety concerns from a string of accidents in Midland. The recent collisions have resulted in three fatalities, according to officials.

During the initiative, deputies say the violations issued included:

Seven seatbelt violations

Four driving while license suspended violations

Four no-operator license violations

Twenty registration violations

Sixteen speeding violations

Three unlawfully passing an emergency vehicle(fail to move over)

Forty-six other chapter 20 motor vehicle violations

Additionally, authorities said four written warnings were issued for 104 violations.

“Please drive safely and respect other motorists in our continued effort to reduce traffic collisions and injuries so everyone can make it home safely to their family without tragedy,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Fourteen officers from the sheriff’s office, Concord City Police, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and the North Carolina DMV assisted in the case.

