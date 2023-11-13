PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Saluting new beginnings: Military talent focus in Rowan Co.

A job fair was recently held for veterans in Rowan County.
A job fair was recently held for veterans in Rowan County.(Rowan EDC)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Recently, the Salisbury VA Health Care System, along with the Rowan EDC, Rowan Chamber, and other community partners, hosted a successful Community Job Fair.

The event attracted 202 job seekers, with many securing job offers and interviews.

”We sparked a lot of interest in our company with many people,” said Taylor Sandoval, Employee Relations Specialist with Daimler Truck North America. “I have received many calls and texts already from job seekers who have decided to apply. We took advantage of the event and did as many onsite interviews as we could and sent eight successful offers for employment with the Daimler team. We can’t wait for the next one!”

In addition to the job fair, the weekend featured the ‘Beers & Careers’ networking mixer at New Sarum Brewery, specifically organized for active military and veteran guests considering relocation to our region.

“The presence of the VA Hospital in Salisbury and other high quality of life attributes makes our area especially appealing to transitioning military members seeking meaningful civilian careers,” said Mollie Ruf, Marketing and Communications Manager at Rowan EDC.

These events are part of the broader talent attraction efforts of the Rowan EDC and its partners that are designed to provide a continuous pipeline of high-quality employment candidates to local businesses and outstanding career opportunities for Rowan County residents.

LEARN MORE

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
The incident happened around 2 a.m.
CMPD: One killed in overnight triple shooting near Uptown Charlotte
Police responded to 225 West Martin Luther King Jr Blvd before 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Source: WBTV)
CMPD: Juvenile in custody after 2 seriously hurt in Uptown Charlotte shooting

Latest News

The family-run company moved to its location at 420 Mildred Avenue earlier this year and they...
Rowan EDC advances local business growth with Spydr visit
Known by many as the “official punch” of the South, Cheerwine first introduced the pre-mixed...
Cheerwine rolls out popular Holiday Punch for 10th year
Michelle Gannon operates Ruthie Darling Boutique on E. Innes St. in downtown Salisbury.
Salisbury woman looks to GoFundMe to try and save business
WBTV News at Noon
Carowinds parent company, Six Flags merging, will headquarter Charlotte