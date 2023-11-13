Saluting new beginnings: Military talent focus in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Recently, the Salisbury VA Health Care System, along with the Rowan EDC, Rowan Chamber, and other community partners, hosted a successful Community Job Fair.

The event attracted 202 job seekers, with many securing job offers and interviews.

”We sparked a lot of interest in our company with many people,” said Taylor Sandoval, Employee Relations Specialist with Daimler Truck North America. “I have received many calls and texts already from job seekers who have decided to apply. We took advantage of the event and did as many onsite interviews as we could and sent eight successful offers for employment with the Daimler team. We can’t wait for the next one!”

In addition to the job fair, the weekend featured the ‘Beers & Careers’ networking mixer at New Sarum Brewery, specifically organized for active military and veteran guests considering relocation to our region.

“The presence of the VA Hospital in Salisbury and other high quality of life attributes makes our area especially appealing to transitioning military members seeking meaningful civilian careers,” said Mollie Ruf, Marketing and Communications Manager at Rowan EDC.

These events are part of the broader talent attraction efforts of the Rowan EDC and its partners that are designed to provide a continuous pipeline of high-quality employment candidates to local businesses and outstanding career opportunities for Rowan County residents.

