Notorious east Charlotte intersection to get upgrades making it safer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Much-needed safety improvements are soon coming for thousands of people who live along a busy road in east Charlotte.

A vote Monday night by the Charlotte City Council could mean a makeover for East W.T. Harris Boulevard near the intersection of Delta Crossing. The area has seen a lot of accidents, some even deadly.

Crews will close down the center turning lanes in both directions forcing drivers to make u-turns if they want to go against the grain. It’s a little longer of a drive, but much safer in the end.

Shadae Dublin has lived in the area along East W.T. Harris Boulevard for over a year and knows the struggles and dangers of navigating this stretch of road.

“Usually I see a lot of accidents coming out of this neighborhood right here,” Dublin said.

The Delta Crossing Apartment Complex is right in the heart of the problem area. Drivers coming out have to dodge traffic from both directions and both ways and in hard curves.

“In the morning when I’m going to work, it’s always traffic,” Prince O’Connor, who has lived in the Delta Crossing area for four years, said. “There’s always traffic coming out of the complex. I’m not sure why they don’t put a light up there or something.”

No light, but a major revamping is headed their way. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said the plan is to seal off the turn lanes using concrete barriers in the medians. This will force drivers to turn with the flow of traffic and go around instead of cutting across four lanes of traffic to get where they’re going.

“You can’t put a price on safety,” Jennifer Goodwin, with the DOT, said. “If this will help mitigate the problem or eliminate the problem then that’s doing exactly what we want it to do.”

It should make driving along Harris Boulevard considerably less stressful, especially coming out of the apartment complex.

“Yeah, that’s good news. Good news; we’re excited about that. It’ll definitely be safe for everyone that works here and our residents as well,” apartment manager Kiara Robertson said.

The NCDOT says the project will cost around $81,000 and drivers should start seeing changes around the spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.