North Carolina reports five newsborn deaths linked to congenital syphilis in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sounded the alarm on a syphilis crisis, North Carolina announced 2023 as the deadliest year in the past decade for babies who contracted the disease during gestation.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services there have been five stillbirths/neonatal fatalities linked to congenital syphilis so far this year in North Carolina. Data from NCDHHS shows that’s more than the last five years combined.

The deaths and symptoms experienced by newborns are completely preventable if properly treated.

The public health alert from NCDHHS also came after two WBTV Investigations into the rapidly rising syphilis rate in Mecklenburg County and across the state. Two former employees from the Mecklenburg County Public Health tell WBTV they warned their superiors about an impending crisis in 2022.

Emanuel Stanley and Kristi McCray say state and county health leaders failed to provide the necessary resources to employees tracking and surveilling STDs to slow down the surging number of syphilis cases. McCray ultimately left her job at Mecklenburg County Public Health while Stanley was fired.

While North Carolina and states nationwide have experienced extreme swings in the rate of congenital syphilis cases, the five reported congenital syphilis deaths reported by NCDHHS for 2023 clearly stands out from previous years.

The CDC noted 3,761 cases of congenital syphilis were reported nationwide in 2022. North Carolina reported 57 cases. While those numbers could still change, the tally reported by North Carolina represents just 1.5 percent of all the 2022 cases mentioned in the CDC study.

North Carolina reported zero congenital syphilis deaths in 2022, two in 2021 and zero in 2020.

A previous WBTV Investigation revealed the Charlotte region was unable to interview many identified syphilis patients or partners after NCDHHS stopped providing staffing for disease surveillance positions in Mecklenburg County. Other regions of the state have also been understaffed.

In an email, a spokesperson for NCDHHS wrote that the state is struggling to attract and retain health staff because of non-competitive salaries.

“Although the Governor’s 2023 budget included a request for funding to support critical disease prevention activities, which would include the DIS, that funding was not included in the final approved budget,” the spokesperson wrote.

While the CDC report and press release included quotes from high-ranking officials describing the outbreak as a “crisis” the NCDHHS labeled the news as a “public health alert.” Both agencies called it an epidemic.

In response to the NCDHHS press release on the mounting congenital syphilis deaths, Stanly told WBTV it was “all reactionary and way too late at this point in the game.”

Both Stanley and McCray say the state and county should have done more to raise public awareness about syphilis while the cases were starting to stack up.

In its press release, NCDHHS referenced four memos it sent to healthcare providers from 2018-2023 reminding them to test pregnant patients for syphilis. The department also highlighted a summit on syphilis that was held one month ago.

In July, Mecklenburg County Public Health was unable to provide examples of syphilis specific awareness campaigns aimed at the public.

Both NCDHHS and the CDC have emphasized the importance of healthcare providers testing pregnant women for syphilis and assigning them to treatment to curb the epidemic.

