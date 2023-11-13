PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Mobile dental clinic coming to Charlotte

An estimated 1,000 people will use the clinic in its first year.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of people in the Charlotte area do not have access to a dentist, either because they can’t afford to pay out of pocket, or they don’t have insurance.

In fact, North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services said 44% of adults in the state don’t have dental insurance. To make getting dental care a little easier, a mobile clinic is coming to Charlotte.

Right now, the Association of Free and Charitable Clinics has 70 clinics across North Carolina. The group will unveil its Charlotte clinic on Monday morning. It is possible thanks to a huge grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation.

The mobile clinic will have dentists and hygienists to provide screenings, cleanings, fillings and extractions to about 1,000 patients in the first year.

Five clinics in the area are expected to begin using the mobile unit in December. Eventually the goal is to expand to 10 counties across the region.

Aside from the obvious importance, the new mobile clinic is also crucial because without access to a dentist, many people who don’t have insurance wind up in the emergency room, clogging the system.

WBTV is working to learn more about how and when appointments can be scheduled.

