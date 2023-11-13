PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Medic: 1 seriously hurt after ‘multiple shot’ in northeast Charlotte

The incident happened along West Sugar Creek Road near Reagan Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured during a shooting in northeast Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The incident happened along West Sugar Creek Road near Reagan Drive.

Paramedics say one person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another was treated for minor injuries.

CRIME: 100+ traffic violations issued over 4 hours in Cabarrus County, sheriff says

No further information was released.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Watch continuing coverage here:

