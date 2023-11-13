Medic: 1 seriously hurt after ‘multiple shot’ in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured during a shooting in northeast Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The incident happened along West Sugar Creek Road near Reagan Drive.

Paramedics say one person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another was treated for minor injuries.

CRIME: 100+ traffic violations issued over 4 hours in Cabarrus County, sheriff says

No further information was released.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Watch continuing coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.