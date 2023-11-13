Medic: 3 hurt after stabbing in Steele Creek neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were hurt in a stabbing in the Steele Creek area on Monday morning, officials confirmed.

The incident happened on Winget Pond Road, in the Winget Pond subdivision, Medic said.

Medic said all three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing or if anyone has been arrested.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

