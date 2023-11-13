PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Medic: 3 hurt after stabbing in Steele Creek neighborhood

The incident happened in the Winget Pond subdivision on Monday morning.
Three people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in the Winget Pond subdivision on Monday morning.
Three people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in the Winget Pond subdivision on Monday morning.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were hurt in a stabbing in the Steele Creek area on Monday morning, officials confirmed.

The incident happened on Winget Pond Road, in the Winget Pond subdivision, Medic said.

Medic said all three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing or if anyone has been arrested.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

