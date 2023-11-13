Johnson C. Smith University to play in Florida Beach Bowl

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s Johnson C. Smith University will play in the inaugural Florida Beach Bowl.

The Golden Bulls will face Fort Valley State University at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2023.

🚨 The Stage is set for the Inaugural Florida Beach Bowl!

-

We are excited to say that @JCSUFootball will take on @FVSUFootball on December 13th at the DRV PNK Stadium at 7:30 PM.



Get your tickets now! https://t.co/lx5nbxW0ON#battlebythebeach #FloridaBeachBowl pic.twitter.com/ikWgwT2Vzu — Florida Beach Bowl (@flbeachbowl) November 13, 2023

The Beach Bowl is a game featuring teams from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, S.I.A.C., and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, C.I.A.A. Both teams were required to have six wins to be considered for the game, and both JCSU and Fort Valley State had tremendous seasons this year.

“We’re going in the right direction and building a championship program,” said JSCU’s head coach Maurice Flowers.

SPORTS: Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, family business sued for $200M

DRV PINK Stadium, the home of Inter Miami CF, will play host to the bowl game.

For ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.