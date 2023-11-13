PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Johnson C. Smith University to play in Florida Beach Bowl

By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s Johnson C. Smith University will play in the inaugural Florida Beach Bowl.

The Golden Bulls will face Fort Valley State University at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2023.

The Beach Bowl is a game featuring teams from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, S.I.A.C., and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, C.I.A.A. Both teams were required to have six wins to be considered for the game, and both JCSU and Fort Valley State had tremendous seasons this year.

“We’re going in the right direction and building a championship program,” said JSCU’s head coach Maurice Flowers.

SPORTS: Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, family business sued for $200M

DRV PINK Stadium, the home of Inter Miami CF, will play host to the bowl game.

For ticket information, click here.

