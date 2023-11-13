PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
North Meck star Isaiah Evans signs with Duke

It is such a sports cliché, but all of his hard work truly has paid off.
It is such a sports cliché, but all of his hard work truly has paid off.
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of Isaiah Evans’ first sports loves was soccer, but after a growth spurt, his days on the pitch were numbered. On Monday, the 6 foot 6 forward signed to play basketball with Duke.

This is truly a dream come true for Evans, as he practically came out of nowhere. At the start of his sophomore season, he wasn’t getting recruited. But in a short period of time, that all changed, and now, heading into his senior season, he is a 5-star.

As a junior, he averaged 26 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. He scored 62 points in a playoff victory over Chambers back in February. That’s the second-highest number of points scored in a game in Mecklenburg County history.

After such a great season, he was named Mr. Basketball for the state of North Carolina. According to 247Sports, Evans is the 11th-best player in the nation.

It is such a sports cliché, but all of his hard work truly has paid off.

“It’s a lot of hours that dudes don’t see,” said Evans. “Sometimes it feels like it is all for nothing. You go out there, and you might have a bad game or have a bad practice, and it’s like, I put in all this work-- for what!? This is what it’s for. To be able to sign this paper.”

