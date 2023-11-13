PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Investigation underway after vacant building catches fire in west Charlotte

The blaze broke out on Enderly Road on Monday morning.
A vacant building on Enderly Road caught fire just after midnight.
A vacant building on Enderly Road caught fire just after midnight.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire at a vacant building in west Charlotte is under investigation after it burst into flames Monday morning.

The blaze broke out on Enderly Road, just off Freedom Drive shortly after midnight, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Firefighters said the building was showing heavy flames when they arrived. Thirty firefighters were able to control the fire in 15 minutes.

An estimated $56,000 in damage occurred. Nobody was hurt in the fire.

Charlotte Fire is investigating the blaze, and anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

