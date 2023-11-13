PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Earth, Wind & Fire, Chicago, the band coming to Charlotte in 2024

The two announced their ‘Heart & Soul Tour’ on Monday.
Verdine White, from left, Ralph Johnson, B. David Whitworth, and Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind &...
Verdine White, from left, Ralph Johnson, B. David Whitworth, and Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Earth, Wind & Fire, and Chicago, the band are stopping by the Queen City in 2024.

The two announced their ‘Heart & Soul Tour’ on Monday and will perform at PNC Music Pavilion on Aug. 13.

An ‘incredible encore with both bands on stage’ was advertised by the music venue.

Live Nation presale is at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, using the code BACKSTAGE.

On-sale tickets to the general public begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, by clicking here.

