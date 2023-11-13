Earth, Wind & Fire, Chicago, the band coming to Charlotte in 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Earth, Wind & Fire, and Chicago, the band are stopping by the Queen City in 2024.

The two announced their ‘Heart & Soul Tour’ on Monday and will perform at PNC Music Pavilion on Aug. 13.

An ‘incredible encore with both bands on stage’ was advertised by the music venue.

JUST ANNOUNCED! @EarthWindFire and @Chicagotheband: Heart & Soul Tour 2024 is coming to PNC Music Pavilion on 8/13!



Live Nation presale is at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, using the code BACKSTAGE.

On-sale tickets to the general public begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, by clicking here.

