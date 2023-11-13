PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Drake, J. Cole team up for 2024 tour, but NC isn’t on the list

The 6 God revealed the dates and locations for his ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’ on Monday.
J. Cole performs on Day 3 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago.
J. Cole performs on Day 3 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) | Drake attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Associated Press)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hip-hop superstars Drake and J. Cole announced they’ll team up for an upcoming 2024 tour.

The 6 God revealed the dates and locations for his ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’ on Monday, but North Carolina isn’t on the list.

Shocking, to some, as Fayetteville’s own J. Cole is joining him.

Not to mention, Drake recently released “8am in Charlotte” as the lead single for his new album, “For All The Dogs.” Aside from the title, the Queen City is never referenced.

However, during Drake’s September concert at Spectrum Center, he announced his album, saying he and J. Cole were “gonna put something real special together for Charlotte.”

The tour will begin on Jan. 18 in Denver, CO. For ticket information, click here.

