Data shows average cost of daycare has increased in Meck. County, experts share thoughts on new subsidy concept

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Data from Childcare Resources Inc. shows the average cost of daycare in Mecklenburg County has increased over the last few years.

The numbers revealed that the average weekly cost at licensed childcare centers in the county increased from between $235-278 per week in 2020 to between $271-315 per week in 2023. The costs are broken down by age. Infant costs are the most expensive. The older the child, the less expensive the average weekly rate.

Childcare costs have increased across the country, too. According to Care.com, an online platform that matches families with caregivers, the national average for daycare cost is $284 a week. The website notes that the average weekly cost in 2013 was $186.

Janet Singerman, president and CEO of Childcare Resources Inc., explained why the cost of childcare has increased.

“The cost of childcare is directly associated with the cost of labor and also those materials that are needed to operate programs,” she said. “Because the cost of labor is rising, the cost to deliver childcare is also rising.”

Karen Smith-Jones, owner and executive director of Nana’s Place, a licensed five-star care facility in Charlotte, said she witnessed the industry change.

Smith-Jones agreed that labor has become more expensive recently. She said it became noticeably harder to find employees during the pandemic and it is still difficult to find qualified candidates for childcare positions.

“(It is) very, very, very expensive to run an operation like this,” she said. “It just became very difficult to find staff. People can go to Starbucks and Target and make the same thing and clock in and go out.”

Susan James, a mother of three young children living in Huntersville, said one of her sons used to attend a daycare, but she pulled him out because of the spread of germs and the added cost.

“(It was) almost a thousand dollars a month and that was just part-time,” James said. “I have friends that have children in daycare and they pay almost a mortgage worth for their kids to be there full-time.”

She said she would appreciate any changes made to make childcare more affordable for parents.

“I don’t know what can be done, but something needs to be done for people to be able to go to work and make sure that your child is okay, or you feel okay leaving them somewhere,” James said.

Some industry experts and lawmakers in other states have started testing innovative ways to make childcare more affordable.

A relatively new program in Kentucky allows for parents who work in the childcare industry to get subsidized care for their own kids.

Sarah Vanover, the policy and research director at Kentucky Youth Advocates, an organization that bills itself as Kentucky’s independent voice for kids, shared her thoughts on the initiative.

“I think it’s a great idea,” she said. “I think our childcare providers get so few benefits. Finding some way to make the field more competitive against other industries is huge.”

Vanover said she could see a similar program or concept working in North Carolina too.

“Kentucky and North Carolina really have similar climates as far as the composition of the legislature, the business economy, the cost of living so there’s a lot of things that would be very compatible for North Carolina that you could definitely look into this program for,” she said.

Smith-Jones said she also thinks the program could work in North Carolina.

“Absolutely. If it works in Kentucky, why couldn’t it work here? Why wouldn’t it work here?” she asked.

Meanwhile, Singerman said industry experts and lawmakers have been working on ways to help ease the financial burdens associated with the childcare industry. She said the biggest need is more funding from the public and private sector.

“When we recognize childcare as a public good, like K-12 education is recognized, like higher education is recognized, then we’re going to have to invest differently in it,” she said.

Related: ‘We have to get creative’: Federal funding helping child care centers recover from pandemic comes to end

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.