Cool, dry weather in forecast for start of the new week

Temperatures will start out chilly before rebounding in the afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cooler weather is set to continue throughout most of the week with chilly morning temperatures starting off.

On Monday, highs will reach the 60s in Charlotte after dipping into the 30s during the morning hours. The skies will be mostly sunny and dry.

Similar weather is in store through midweek.

The next best chance for rain comes Thursday night into Friday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

