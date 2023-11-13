PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: Victim identified after being struck by train in Charlotte

Paramedics say the patient was pronounced deceased on the scene.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified the person hit and killed by a train in northeast Charlotte earlier this month.

The incident happened around 4:19 p.m. off Old Concord Road back on Nov. 3 and involved an Amtrak train, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police said the man was found unresponsive on the tracks. Paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene.

According to the CMPD, the victim has been identified as 26-year-old Eddie Antonio Rodriguez Jr.

No further information was released.

