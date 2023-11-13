CMPD: Man killed in triple shooting near uptown Charlotte identified

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified the person killed in a weekend triple shooting near uptown Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on Seigle Avenue near East 10th Street.

Police say upon arrival, they found three victims with gunshot wounds.

Medic rushed them to the hospital where one man was pronounced deceased; the others suffered ‘non-life threatening injuries.’

CMPD identified the victim as 26-year-old Damario Arkel Moore.

“It appears to be some type of altercation that occurred,” said Maj. Jackie Bryley. “We’re still looking for any suspects or witnesses involved in this case.”

Medic: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in northeast Charlotte

The investigation into the case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

