Charlotte leaders to vote on increasing illegal parking fines

The city has heard about issues with drivers parking in and clogging up bike lanes.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council will discuss increasing fines for illegal parking as drivers continue to block bike lanes across the city.

The bike lanes are specifically designated for bicyclists and are clearly marked all over Charlotte. The problem, though, is that too many drivers are blocking or even parking in those lanes.

It is creating a dangerous problem by forcing cyclists into the paths of moving cars and trucks.

The city’s “quality of life” team said the bike lane problem is one of the biggest issues it hears about from residents.

In response, City Council will vote Monday night on changing the ordinance and increasing fines from $25 to $100 for blocking intersections, parking on sidewalks or in a bike lane, as well as illegal parking in the way of the street car and illegal parking for commercial vehicles.

The changes will not just affect bike paths, as it also applies to the street car, loading zones and spaces specifically designated for electric vehicles.

If council votes to implement these changes, they would go into effect immediately.

