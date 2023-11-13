PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Appalachian Ski Mountain delays opening of slopes due to above-average temperatures

El Nino has been building for months, and could lead to warmer-than-normal temperatures this winter.
Warmer-than-normal temperatures from El Nino are pushing back opening day for a popular NC ski...
Warmer-than-normal temperatures from El Nino are pushing back opening day for a popular NC ski resort.(WBTV)
By Luke Tucker
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As temperatures continue to stay above average across the Carolinas, a popular North Carolina ski resort is pushing its opening day back.

Appalachian Ski Mountain made the announcement on social media on Monday, stating that the originally planned opening date of Friday, Nov. 17, will no longer be its first day of the ski season.

“Mother Nature is making us be a little more patient this season,” the resort said. “Opening day will be not be 11/17, but we will keep you updated as temperatures allow for snowmaking.”

It is unclear how long that date could be pushed back, but it is the result of warmer temperatures.

According to WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin, El Nino, a pattern of warmer-than-normal sea water in the Pacific Equatorial region, has been building for several months.

Roughly speaking, a strong El Nino usually equates to a warmer-than-average winter in the Carolinas. El Nino can also bring more precipitation, but in the Carolinas, that often results in rain.

As for resorts outside of Appalachian Ski Mountain, travel information provided by the Village of Sugar Mountain suggested it too could have a later opening of the ski slopes.

“No snow making yet due to warm weather,” the village said on Facebook. “The ski slopes may have the latest opening since 2009.”

Sugar Mountain Ski Resort opened on Nov. 27 in 2009, compared to Nov. 14 in 2022. An exact opening date for 2023 has not been publicly released, but it is tentatively set for mid-November.

Beech Mountain Resort is set to open its ski slopes on Friday, Nov. 24.

Related: Snow in Charlotte this winter? We’ll have to wait and see

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
The incident happened around 2 a.m.
CMPD: One killed in overnight triple shooting near Uptown Charlotte
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Police responded to 225 West Martin Luther King Jr Blvd before 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Source: WBTV)
CMPD: Juvenile in custody after 2 seriously hurt in Uptown Charlotte shooting

Latest News

Peaches is receiving veterinary care after she was rescued from a neglectful and abusive home.
Peaches, severely neglected puppy rescued by Brother Wolf, passes away
Verdine White, from left, Ralph Johnson, B. David Whitworth, and Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind &...
Earth, Wind & Fire, Chicago, the band coming to Charlotte in 2024
Toys for Tots' campaign kicks off on Nov. 11.
Toys for Tots 2023: Make a difference this holiday season! Here’s how
WBTV News at Noon
CMPD: Victim identified after being struck by train in Charlotte