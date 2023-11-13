5 shot, 1 fatally, in separate incidents just hours apart around uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were shot over the weekend in two separate incidents that happened just hours apart around Uptown.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) said one of the shootings left one person dead.

The first shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night on South Church Street, near Romare Bearden Park. One witness told WBTV News he was out riding his bike with a friend when the shooting happened.

“I thought it was car, like I thought it was a car you know? Until I saw everyone start running, and then I was like ‘Oh no’ and then I looked at my friend and we just started running (that way) and then everyone running and we circled back around, and we looked and people got shot,” the witness explained.

The second shooting left one man dead and 2 others hurt early Sunday morning just east of Uptown on Seigle Avenue. CMPD reported that the shooting happened around 2 a.m.

Officials say some sort of altercation happened before the shooting, and that they are still searching for suspects and witnesses involving that shooting.

At this point, CMPD has not stated if the two shootings are related.

Hearing of the violence, though, especially with one of the shootings involving minors, is difficult for people like community activist Will Adams to wrap their heads around.

“We’re talking about juveniles and we’re talking about this gun violence, you know it’s senseless,” Adams said. “It makes no sense for a juvenile to even have a gun.”

Adams is the of Team TruBlue, which is a nonprofit organization aimed at empowering youth in Charlotte.

Born and raised in the Charlotte community, Adams said hearing of yet another shooting involving young people is tough to hear.

“These kids have no regard for life. It’s no more arguing, no more fist-fighting,” he said. “It’s ‘I got a gun and I’m gonna shoot you.’”

Anyone with information about either of the shootings should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they could receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

Related: CMPD: One killed in overnight triple shooting near Uptown Charlotte

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.