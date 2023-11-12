PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Workhorse Watson carries Memphis to 44-38 overtime win, blunting Charlotte’s hopes of an upset

Charlotte 49ers head coach Bigg Poggi upset after his Niners come up short in OT as they looked...
Charlotte 49ers head coach Bigg Poggi upset after his Niners come up short in OT as they looked to beat Memphis.(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Seth Henigan threw two touchdown passes and Blake Watson ran for a pair of scores and Memphis beat upset-minded Charlotte 44-38 in overtime on Saturday night.

The Tigers (8-2, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) started the game with a touchdown and ended it in the same fashion.

Charlotte (3-7, 2-4) missed a field goal to start overtime and left Memphis in a position needing just a score to end it. Watson proceeded to carry the ball five times for 25 yards and his 2-yard scoring plunge ended the game.

Though Memphis took the early lead when Brandon Thomas ran it from 3-yards out to finish a 13-play, 65-yard drive that lasted 5 1/2 minutes, the 49ers rallied to take a 17-7 lead when Hahsaun Wilson ran it from 23 yards with 2:18 before halftime. Memphis countered on its following drive when Henigan threw a 35-yard score to Demeer Blankumsee 74 seconds later.

Henigan finished 32-for-48 passing for 329 yards, two scores and an interception. Memphis intercepted Trexler Ivey four times.

Wilson ran for 198 yards on 24 carries with three touchdowns for the 49ers. His other two scoring runs were from 2 and 3 yards.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

