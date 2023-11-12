PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: Man charged after pedestrian hit, killed in northeast Charlotte

The incident happened on Reagan Drive near I-85.
The incident happened on Reagan Drive near I-85.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged after he hit and killed a pedestrian in northeast Charlotte over the weekend.

The crash happened on Reagan Drive near Tom Hunter Road just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

When police arrived, they found a man, 56-year-old Maurice Irving Overton, lying on the side of the road unresponsive. Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Overton had been walking on the right side of Reagan Drive when he was hit by a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu. Police said he was not walking in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing.

The driver of the car, 32-year-old Darren Allen Jeffries, was not hurt in the crash.

Darren Allen Jeffries
Darren Allen Jeffries(MCSO)

Police said they believe impairment to have been a factor in the crash, although toxicology results are pending for both Jeffries and Overton.

Jeffries has since been charged with felony death by vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision. Jail records show he remains in jail under a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

