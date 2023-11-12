Nationally known animal advocate to be part of event Tuesday at Rowan County Animal Shelter

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A nationally known animal advocate will take part in an event on Tuesday to raise money and awareness for the animals at Rowan County Animal Shelter.

Shelter Guardians and the Rowan County Animal Shelter have been fortunate enough to be chosen for a fundraising event with the nationally known animal advocate Kris Rotondra on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Rotondra founded Jordan’s Way, which travels all over the United States helping shelters and animal rescue organizations raise funds to help homeless dogs. Jordan’s Way has raised more than $7 million for shelters all over the country by going to shelters and broadcasting fundraising events using Facebook live.

“We are so lucky to have them come to Rowan County!” said Nina Dix, founder of Shelter Guardians, which provides volunteers and financial support for the shelter. “Whether people donate $5 or $500, every little bit helps the animals.”

The live fundraising event will feature lots of animals, fun and games with shelter staff, volunteers, and people from all over Rowan and Salisbury, as well as the famous high energy of Rotondra. Viewers will also see local people having an ice bucket dumped on their head or a pie in the face when the event reaches certain fundraising goals.

Event organizers promise many surprises and laughs, all while raising money to help homeless animals.

The public is invited to participate and show how much Salisbury and Rowan County residents support their homeless animal shelter and the community by joining the Facebook live event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

See and participate in the event on the fundraiser link. Find a link on Facebook at Shelter Guardians, Inc.

Donate here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/665809585363947/10232708637880790/

Please check out Jordan’s Way https://www.jordanswaytour.com

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.