Medic: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in northeast Charlotte
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in northeast Charlotte overnight, according to Medic.
The incident happened on Reagan Drive near I-85.
Paramedics say they pronounced one person deceased on the scene.
No further information was released; we’ve reached out to CMPD for additional details.
