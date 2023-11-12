PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Medic: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in northeast Charlotte

The incident happened on Reagan Drive near I-85.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in northeast Charlotte overnight, according to Medic.

The incident happened on Reagan Drive near I-85.

Paramedics say they pronounced one person deceased on the scene.

No further information was released; we’ve reached out to CMPD for additional details.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

