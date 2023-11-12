Medic: 2 people critically hurt in Uptown Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are hurt after a shooting in Uptown Charlotte Saturday night.

Police responded to 225 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. That’s across the street from Romare Bearden Park. Several businesses are located at this address, including a 7-Eleven.

Medic confirmed two people were brought to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

