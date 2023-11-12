PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Medic: 2 people critically hurt in Uptown Charlotte shooting

Police responded to a small strip of businesses around 10:30 p.m.
Police responded to 225 West Martin Luther King Jr Blvd before 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are hurt after a shooting in Uptown Charlotte Saturday night.

Police responded to 225 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. That’s across the street from Romare Bearden Park. Several businesses are located at this address, including a 7-Eleven.

Medic confirmed two people were brought to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

