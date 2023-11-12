PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Many celebrated Veterans Day at the ‘Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show’

On Saturday, many made their way to several Veterans Day events.
On Saturday, many made their way to several Veterans Day events.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday, many made their way to several Veterans Day events.

Crowds gathered at Veterans Day parades in Uptown Charlotte and in Mooresville, with hundreds making their way to Monroe to see the Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show.

Flying in the show and being celebrated this weekend as a Vietnam Veteran himself, Kevin Buxton, the Vice President of Warriors & Warbirds said the air show is important in educating the community.

“This organization tries really hard to get back to the roots, trying to get back to really making it for the vets,” shared Buxton.

This year’s air show features dozens of planes from the World War II era and beyond with a Reenactment of Pearl Harbor.

Buxton said the airshow provides him with a sense of brotherhood.

“Most of the guys I fly with here they’re all Veterans too. Not only are you working with them, you kinda have somebody to lean on. If you have a problem that day you are with other veterans,” said Buxton.

Seeing the Impact, of the air show and Veterans Day means the world to Buxton and other veterans.

“When you walk up to a person and they look at the helicopter and they go ‘wow’ or you get the person that will just go up and just touch it and not say a word, you know that man was in that helicopter. You can feel it a mile away and you just take the time to talk to him,” Buxton explained.

The Warbirds over Monroe airshow wraps up on Sunday. For more information on tickets and prices click here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Forty-four-year-old Frank Mazziotti died in Mexico after moving there for what his family...
NC man dies in Mexico after uprooting life for alleged romance scam
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Police responded after a person suffered a gunshot wound Saturday morning in west Charlotte.
1 shot on Wilkinson Blvd. in west Charlotte, Medic says

Latest News

The incident happened on Reagan Drive near I-85.
Medic: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in northeast Charlotte
The incident happened around 2 a.m.
CMPD: One killed in overnight triple shooting near Uptown Charlotte
On Saturday, many made their way to several Veterans Day events.
Many celebrated Veterans Day at the ‘Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show’
Police responded to 225 West Martin Luther King Jr Blvd before 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Source: WBTV)
Medic: 2 people critically hurt in Uptown Charlotte shooting