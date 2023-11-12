Many celebrated Veterans Day at the ‘Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show’

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday, many made their way to several Veterans Day events.

Crowds gathered at Veterans Day parades in Uptown Charlotte and in Mooresville, with hundreds making their way to Monroe to see the Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show.

Flying in the show and being celebrated this weekend as a Vietnam Veteran himself, Kevin Buxton, the Vice President of Warriors & Warbirds said the air show is important in educating the community.

“This organization tries really hard to get back to the roots, trying to get back to really making it for the vets,” shared Buxton.

This year’s air show features dozens of planes from the World War II era and beyond with a Reenactment of Pearl Harbor.

Buxton said the airshow provides him with a sense of brotherhood.

“Most of the guys I fly with here they’re all Veterans too. Not only are you working with them, you kinda have somebody to lean on. If you have a problem that day you are with other veterans,” said Buxton.

Seeing the Impact, of the air show and Veterans Day means the world to Buxton and other veterans.

“When you walk up to a person and they look at the helicopter and they go ‘wow’ or you get the person that will just go up and just touch it and not say a word, you know that man was in that helicopter. You can feel it a mile away and you just take the time to talk to him,” Buxton explained.

The Warbirds over Monroe airshow wraps up on Sunday. For more information on tickets and prices click here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.